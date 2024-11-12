Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,908. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
