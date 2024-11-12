Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ BPYPM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,908. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

