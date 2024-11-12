Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at UBS Group

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Buckle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKE opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $854,526.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,904,358 shares in the company, valued at $79,564,077.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

