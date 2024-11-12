Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 266,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

Insider Activity

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,583.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,583.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,734 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBW

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.