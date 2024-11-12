byNordic Acquisition Extends Business Combination Deadline

byNordic Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BYNOU, recently made a filing with the SEC regarding an extension to its business combination deadline. The company deposited $40,312 into the Trust Account on November 8, 2024, for the purpose of extending the time available to consummate its initial business combination. This extension pushes the deadline from November 12, 2024, to December 12, 2024, as part of its efforts to explore potential merger opportunities.

The company previously announced a non-binding letter of intent with Sivers Semiconductors AB on August 6, 2024, signaling plans to merge Sivers Photonics Ltd with the company. However, on November 11, 2024, Sivers decided to pause discussions regarding the proposed business combination, prompting byNordic Acquisition Corporation to pause active negotiations and explore other potential candidates for a business merger.

By extending the business combination deadline, byNordic Acquisition Corporation aims to secure additional time to evaluate strategic options and pursue a merger that aligns with its growth objectives. The company had previously held a special meeting of stockholders on August 7, 2024, to amend its certificate of incorporation, allowing for such extensions.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider the forward-looking statements included in the company’s filings. These statements contain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ from expectations. The company does not assume any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, underscoring the importance of exercising caution when interpreting such statements.

The exhibit attached to the filing, labeled as Exhibit 99.1, includes a press release that provides additional details about the deposit made into the Trust Account and the rationale behind the deadline extension. For further inquiries, the company has provided contact information for Michael Hermansson, the Chief Executive Officer.

Investors will be keenly watching for further developments as byNordic Acquisition Corporation navigates the evolving landscape of potential business combinations and strategic partnerships in the coming weeks.

