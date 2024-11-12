Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 43028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cactus Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

In other news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,501.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,182,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,955,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

