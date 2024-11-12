Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

