Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $696,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. 106,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

