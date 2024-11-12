Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLP. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.68. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Bergeron purchased 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,122.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,945.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

