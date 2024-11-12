Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 500,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$5,249,450.00.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,745. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.84.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

