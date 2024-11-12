Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Short Interest Up 389.8% in October

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 389.8% from the October 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Captivision Price Performance

Shares of Captivision stock remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. 50,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,101. Captivision has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

