Carrera Capital Advisors Has $231,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carrera Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE T traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 12,042,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,462,895. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

