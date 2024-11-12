Carrera Capital Advisors Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 2.0% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.93% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,530,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,969,000 after purchasing an additional 564,318 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 895.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 253,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $851.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

