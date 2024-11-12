Carrera Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 4,659,693 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

