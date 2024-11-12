Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $19.78 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,823,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,973,455.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.