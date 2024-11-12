Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 2,767 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

