Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in PPL by 195.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.