Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $737,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after buying an additional 354,789 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.16 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

