Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,953,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,155,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after buying an additional 6,282,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,394,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,129,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.