Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 3,904 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

