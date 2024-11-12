Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.46%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

