CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 30.01 ($0.39), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.97. The company has a market cap of £447,104.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

In other CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £2,805 ($3,609.57). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

