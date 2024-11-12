CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of CBRE Group worth $552,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

