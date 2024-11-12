Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

FUN opened at $45.78 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.