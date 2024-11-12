Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.47 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 1118631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at Centene

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.