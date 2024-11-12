Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

TSE CG opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

