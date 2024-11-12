Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.9 %
TSE CG opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
