Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%.
Central Puerto Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of CEPU traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
