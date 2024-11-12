Chad D. Marquardt Acquires 2,500 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,894.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 121,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

