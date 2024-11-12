Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBNA) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Chain Bridge Bancorp’s (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 13th. Chain Bridge Bancorp had issued 1,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $40,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CBNA opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chain Bridge Bancorp

In related news, Director Yonesy F. Nunez acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $39,754.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chain Bridge Bancorp news, Director Yonesy F. Nunez bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $39,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Pollock bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,882.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,882. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $152,746.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

