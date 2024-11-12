Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $825.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,021.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,038.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $784.96 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

