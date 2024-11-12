Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 160.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.38.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
