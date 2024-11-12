Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.91 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

