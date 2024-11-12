Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avient worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

