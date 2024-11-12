Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.04 Million in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 382.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.