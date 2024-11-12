Chesapeake Energy Corporation (EXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on December 4th

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

