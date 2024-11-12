Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522,994 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.