China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CSUAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 6,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

