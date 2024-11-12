Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.30.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $239.04. 1,261,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

