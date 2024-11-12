CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

