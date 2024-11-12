Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of Coinbase Global worth $570,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,158,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,822 shares of company stock worth $16,372,294 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $324.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $334.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

