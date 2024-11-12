Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,350,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 10,761,323 shares.The stock last traded at $323.50 and had previously closed at $324.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,194. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

