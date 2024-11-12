Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.2196 dividend. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

