Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,681.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 184,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $166.29. 1,426,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

