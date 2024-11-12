Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $3,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
KLAC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.36. The company had a trading volume of 180,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,768. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $524.03 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $728.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
