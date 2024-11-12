Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $3,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.36. The company had a trading volume of 180,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,768. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $524.03 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $728.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.