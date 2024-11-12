Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 180.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock remained flat at $54.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,797,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

