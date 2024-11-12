Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.34. The company had a trading volume of 271,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $158.46 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.