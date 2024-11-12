Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMTV remained flat at $16.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.33. Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

