Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Given New $9.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.
Read Our Latest Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.