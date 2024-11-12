Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Given New $9.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

