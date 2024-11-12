Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,765 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

