Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$4,900.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,800.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,454.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4,333.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$4,093.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$3,015.20 and a twelve month high of C$4,476.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

