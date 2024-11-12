Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells $936,000,000.00 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $936,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,253,617.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 4,759,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,378. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,639,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,247 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

